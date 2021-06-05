Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

