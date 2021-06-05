Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$390.30.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CP opened at C$97.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$66.43 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$349.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.351659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

