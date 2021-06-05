Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNAF. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $167.01 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

