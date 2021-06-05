Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Cannae worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,604,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,379,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

