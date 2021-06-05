Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 175.60 ($2.29). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 683,354 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.38.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

