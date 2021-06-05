Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

