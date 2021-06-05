Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.64. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 7,077 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $5,240,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.