Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

