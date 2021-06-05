Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,806.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,920. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $98.96. 274,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

