CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.89 million and the lowest is $66.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $278.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -279.09 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

