CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $89,679.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.