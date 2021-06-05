Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $181.36 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $185.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.48.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

