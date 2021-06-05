Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUK opened at $26.28 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

