Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $249.66 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $249.66 million and $48.39 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,680,873 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

