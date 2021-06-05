carVertical 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,348.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $58,348.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.01001694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.65 or 0.09872753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053437 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.