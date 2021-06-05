Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $176.43 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $176.43 million and $5.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.