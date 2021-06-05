Castweet Price Up 16% Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $219,728.85 and approximately $5,488.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castweet has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.86 or 0.00995057 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000126 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00167950 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.