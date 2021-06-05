Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 203,038 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBIO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

