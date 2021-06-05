Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.