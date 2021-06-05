Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.35% of Cavco Industries worth $48,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.