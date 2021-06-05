CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $25,295.43 and $96.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008879 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

