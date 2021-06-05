CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 5.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CDW worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. 622,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

