Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

