Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.24. Celsion shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2,024,117 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the first quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,931,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 59.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 424,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

