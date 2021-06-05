Centaur Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $653,418.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.