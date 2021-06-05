CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

