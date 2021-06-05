CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.97. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 848,726 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$493.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold a total of 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785 in the last 90 days.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
