CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.97. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 848,726 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$493.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. Analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold a total of 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

