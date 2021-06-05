CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.13% of CGI worth $238,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,169. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

