Chain Guardians Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $139,614.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

