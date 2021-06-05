Chainswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $269,168.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,686 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

