ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.69% of ChampionX worth $511,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

