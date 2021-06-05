Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.72 ($0.07), with a volume of 7,119,151 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £22.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

