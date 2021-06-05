Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.06 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.