Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Chemed worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chemed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.4% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.