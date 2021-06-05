Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 192.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $75.21 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

