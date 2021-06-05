Chi Gastoken Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $450,800.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.