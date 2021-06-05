Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $100.94 million and $679,760.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.