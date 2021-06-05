Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,326.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

