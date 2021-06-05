Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.27. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

