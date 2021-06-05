Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.22 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

