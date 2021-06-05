Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0030

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Cipher has a market cap of $223,780.19 and $43,655.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 124.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00123414 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.00910138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

