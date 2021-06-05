Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.