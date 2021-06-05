Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,906. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.