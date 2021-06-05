Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. 2,443,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,397. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

