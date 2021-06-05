Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

