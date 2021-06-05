Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. 5,217,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77. The company has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

