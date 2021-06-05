Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.02. 2,295,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

