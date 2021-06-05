Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 44,952 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 6.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,289. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02.

