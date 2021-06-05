Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $886.85. 646,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

