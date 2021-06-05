Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,162,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,194,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

